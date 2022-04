I Didn’t Brush My Teeth For 6 Months Because Of Trauma

"I don't really know where my sensory issues stem from – I'm not sure if it is completely trauma-based because I have a lot of traits of autism but I also have so much trauma in my life and there's so much overlap between complex PTSD and autism. The best way I can describe how the bristles [of a toothbrush] and the mint [of toothpaste] make me feel is like when some people cringe and wince at the sound of a knife scraping across a plate or nails on a chalkboard. You can feel in your entire body that this feeling isn't okay and you need to avoid it because it causes you so much discomfort. But because you can’t avoid it or make it stop, the panic sets in. Brushing your teeth is something you have to do twice a day for the rest of your life and that's really hard to deal with when it's something that causes you such distress. Now I’m pushing myself, I brush my teeth around two or three times a month and shower far more regularly than I used to.