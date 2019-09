What Exactly Is Selective Eating Disorder?

Has he noticed fear of one food or food group in particular come up time and again during his work? According to Felix, any food group can be considered ‘unsafe’ or ‘safe’ but some crop up more than others. “In general, I tend to hear of the ‘toddler’ diet,” says Felix. The toddler diet is bread, chips, chicken nuggets – the kinds of things that people eat when they’re young. The reasoning for this, Felix reckons, is because this food is perceived as 'safe' to the body. It’s easily digestible, it’s familiar, it’s bland. “The first thing to go tends to be vegetables because vegetables come in all shapes and sizes. Some you eat raw, some are squishy, some are hard… you know where you stand with toast and chips – they're predictable.” The day-to-day impact of being unable to eat a wide range of foods – for whatever reason – is undeniably huge. Imagine starting a new job and being incapable of eating in front of your colleagues. Imagine dating and not being able to go for a meal or getting into a relationship and having to explain to your new significant other that no, as a fully-fledged grown-up, you cannot eat green vegetables because, well, you’re scared of them. “It’s so serious to the people I work with,” Felix says. “The other day, someone told me that his fiancée broke up with him because she said that when they first got together she thought she could resolve his selective eating if she cooked for him and he had good food. Now, several years down the line, she’d finally realised she couldn’t and she didn’t want her children growing up with it.” As with most anxiety issues, Felix believes that the longer they are left untreated, the worse they can get. So what is the treatment? When Felix started looking at cases, he assumed he was dealing with sensory processing disorder (a clinical term for individuals who display abnormal behavioural responses to certain sensory inputs) but soon rejudged. “I thought if it acts like a phobia, then it probably is a phobia.” He claims to treat instances of SED with “phobia protocol” and maintains that he experiences a very high success rate. How do you know if you’re affected? Felix says he asks potential patients if there is a food they would like to eat but can't, "regardless of bribes, threats, pushing yourself and willpower". And if the answer is "yes" then he says that person has a "block", an "actual fear" that is stopping them from eating that food. Whether or not SED is recognised by the medical community, it is clear that there are people who are affected by not being able to eat certain foods. The ARFID subreddit makes for a heartbreaking read, as people trade stories, tips and personal wins and losses when it comes to food intake. The top-rated post is from someone sharing their pride at having managed to eat an entire slice of pizza for the first time. And they're not the only ones. There are plenty of other forums and blogs dedicated to SED and ARFID – something which Felix recommends as a good starting point for those that are suffering. “The easiest way to deal with it is to see someone who knows what they’re doing – join forums, support groups and just don’t be alone!" “People say to me, ‘I thought it was just me. I thought I was just being weird at 43 years old.' And then they realised it was a condition that could be helped. You are not alone.” If you are struggling with an eating disorder of any kind, please give Beat a call on 0345 634 1414. Confidential support and information is available 365 days a year.