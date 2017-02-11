What Exactly Is Selective Eating Disorder?

Severity levels differ. Felix has worked with people who literally just eat bread. Nothing else. Just bread. Which – while terribly unhealthy and certainly not something a dietitian would ever recommend – can, in dire circumstances, be a semi-sustainable diet. “In every cell in bread, there is a bit of protein,” explains Felix. “There’s carbohydrates, there’s fats – so it’s not a varied or ideal diet and you’re not going to be the healthiest person in the world but I’ve had people live off just one food for a decade.” More common, he says, are people who will eat three, four, even 15 different types of food which, on the face of it, may sound like a lot, but is actually nowhere near the wide range of foods you probably consume in a normal day. “It gets confused with fussy eating when it’s not, it’s a phobic response to certain foods,” Felix says. “People will say, 'I really like the look of it, or the smell of it, but I physically can’t get it past my teeth.'” So what does Felix think is the most common cause of SED? He offers three reasons (although, as with anything when it comes to the mind, it’s never black and white); the most common is “food PTSD”. This might occur when someone has an unpleasant experience with food – gastroenteritis, for instance, or choking: “The system will get fed up and be like, ‘Ok, what caused this? Ok, food. I can’t handle that food any more.’” For other people, issues with certain foods may arise from a sensory processing problem. “Some textures might feel too crispy, or too wet, or too fuzzy, or whatever the case may be.” The final reason he gives is a shift in family dynamics. “People might be like, ‘My child was eating normally, then we got divorced or moved country and all of a sudden he is really fussy with his food’. If you’re a child especially, you like security and routine and if that’s suddenly taken away from you then you try and overcompensate with things you can control and that often can be food.”