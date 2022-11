How To Navigate Unique Fetishes In Relationships, According To A Sex Coach

If you experience a less common sexual desire, find a sex-positive community to help reinforce that you are not alone. Fetlife is excellent for less common kinks and there is a Reddit subgroup on just about everything. For example, the Sneeze Fetish Forum is a wonderful place for sneeze fetishists to find answers to essential questions like "Do big noses equal big sneezes?" and to find folks who embrace and celebrate their kink. You can also speak to a sex-positive coach ( like me !) or therapist – sometimes, a couple of sessions can help you shift your outlook and gain the confidence to talk more openly about your desires. Work on framing your fetish positively, finding your people and communicating your desires. And if anyone tries to kink shame you, take solace in the fact you have done the work to become that connected to your desires. You are probably having far more fun out there.