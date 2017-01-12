3 Men Explain Why They Are Into ‘Golden Showers’

As the internet whips itself into a frenzy over an unverified leaked memo, published by BuzzFeed, that alleges Trump watched women pee on each other in a Moscow hotel room – a claim he denies – 'watersports' have more than likely found their way into at least one of your conversations this week. Usually accompanied with sniggers about rubber sheets, it’s a practice that lends itself easily to jokes, even without the inclusion of a future president. 'Watersports' is an umbrella term (pun intended) for any kind of sexual play involving urine; ‘golden showers’ are for some men and women a key part of their sex lives, and from a little bit of experimenting in the shower to swimming around in as much of it as you can muster, it covers a wide spectrum of experience. Here three men explain why they love it. The one who likes to watch
M, 37, video producer "To be honest I’m just really obsessed with women's bodies and in particular vaginas and everything that goes in and out of them, and that includes urine. I just find watching it come out really erotic, especially if she’s been holding on for a while. I prefer to sit back and watch rather than have it on me but sometimes I like someone to pee on my hands and I’ll play around and kind of splash with it. I got a girlfriend to pee in my mouth once but I freaked out afterwards. It’s something I only ever do in a relationship, it’s really intimate and I’d never ask a one-night stand to do it as that wouldn’t turn me on either. I have to know the girl well for it to work for me. It’s a tricky thing to bring up and you have to know the girl is quite adventurous. I tend to start by asking them to leave the door open when they pee as I like the noise, I kind of half say it as a joke to see how they react, then if they go along with it I might ask if I can be in the room while they go. After that it’s easier to ask if they’ll let me watch fully. I’ll ask them to sit on the edge of the bath and I’ll sit on the floor to get the best view. That’s way easier than trying to sit someone down and go ‘oh by the way I’d like you to pee in front of me!' A lot of people think if you’re into this you must be into other stuff too like scat but that’s not true at all; even anal doesn't do it for me. I also would never want to pee on someone, I know what my piss looks like and I find it disgusting!" The sensualist
L, 30 , tax solicitor "For me it’s all about the feeling of warmth and wetness, slipping and sliding around together. I’m not what you’d call a splosher (someone who likes the feel of wet and messy substances such as custard, cream or sauce during sex) but I love the feeling of playing in the heat and liquid. I like to pee on and be peed on; I suppose this is because I consider myself a ‘switch’ (a person who sometimes likes to be dominant, sometimes submissive, literally ‘switching’ between the two), but it’s not really about dominance or submission, it’s just about something that feels really sensual. It ticks off all the senses – there’s the temperature, the view, the noise. I love it when it’s like a fountain and, yes, the smell. That’s the bit that most people think they’d find disgusting but as long as you’re hydrated, and have drunk a lot, then it’s not unpleasant. Lots of green tea is my tip. My current girlfriend isn’t into it but we’re in an open relationship and we play together and with other people so I have some ‘pee mates’ that I see and I’ve been to the occasional club night that specialises in this kind of play. I used to just do it in the bath at home but it can be pretty uncomfortable, especially if you want to have sex after or during so I’ve got some waterproof sheets that I put on my bed and a special mat that’s a bit like a shallow paddling pool for longer sessions." The one who likes to push limits
A, 32, business development manager "I’m just really dirty. I don’t have any limits so of course I’ve tried watersports and it’s one of my favourite fetishes now. I think it started with watching loads of squirting porn when I was younger, I became obsessed with making women squirt and found sometimes they wet themselves instead and I didn’t mind that at all; in fact, sometimes I preferred it. Because I like to experiment a lot I need my partners to feel very relaxed and know that they’ll feel sexy no matter what, that means I’m comfortable with anything that might come out of a body: urine, shit, vomit, period blood, it can all be washed off in the shower. Watersports is probably my favourite though; firstly, because it’s the one most people are willing to give a go and, secondly, it feels just the right amount of naughty and dirty. I do tend to push it, just going a bit on each other in the shower isn’t really enough, I like everything from getting a blow job while she’s peeing on the toilet to pissing inside her during sex. I’m really upfront when I start sleeping with someone that I’ve got a lot of fetishes so I never find it hard to bring up that I want us to do this."
