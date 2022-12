How To Navigate Unique Fetishes In Relationships, According To A Sex Coach

Tell your partner what your fetish is and, if they seem receptive, how you could be interested in exploring it together. Saying you’re into feet can mean so many things. Instead, say you want to lick your partner's toes during sex. Explain precisely how you envision exploring your desire with your partner and what you find exciting about it. It could be helpful to find porn videos showing your fetish so your partner can contemplate if or how they see themselves exploring your desire with you. It doesn’t have to be an all-or-nothing decision — perhaps your partner would be interested in watching fetish porn with you, or lightly exploring the fetish, without wanting to go all the way.