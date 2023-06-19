What Is Asexuality, Really? We Asked A Sexologist

In terms of where they differ, attraction is simply something that piques your interest. "For example, you see someone and can recognise that you are physically, emotionally, socially or sexually attracted to that person; and you find them compelling to look at or be around," Grace says. Desire on the other hand is the urge or drive to have sex. "In the words of sexologist Kass Mourikis, 'Desire is like a motivational system. It’s the reason or the meaning behind your draw to sex'," Grace says.