If sex were a board game, the how-to handbook would be some five billion pages long — with different rules dictated by and for each individual player, and a new set of rules each round. Good luck.
Despite the bevy of "do this, not that" sex-advice pieces out there, it's safe to say that some things society has taught us are just plain wrong. Ahead, Emily Nagoski, author of the book Come As You Are, squashes some age-old myths about getting it on.
Read these stories next:
12 Tips For Your First Time Having Sex
Want more? Get Refinery29 Australia’s best stories delivered to your inbox each week. Sign up here!
Want more? Get Refinery29 Australia’s best stories delivered to your inbox each week. Sign up here!