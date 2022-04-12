The Vaginal Tightness Myth Is Damaging & Dangerous

‘In Karachi, the biggest city in Pakistan, we have three medical legal departments. We went to the biggest of the three — Jinnah Hospital — and we literally just turned up, we got in touch with the woman running it. She was really suspicious with us, she had a police officer with us in this huge fancy office and she questioned us. We said that we’d just graduated, which we had done, and I think if we had been older she wouldn’t have let us in. But we were twenty or twenty-one, really unassuming. She let us in to meet the medical legal officers, the people who write a report when you’ve been raped or assaulted. There were only three MLOs [medico-legal officers], now there are four. According to Pakistani law a woman has to be seen by a woman officer; it’s illegal for her to be seen by a male. So, if you’ve been raped, you have to track one of these three officers in the seventy-two-hour time frame.