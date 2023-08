Apparently This Toy Will Make You Climax In Under 3 Minutes, So Of Course I Had To Try It

What Cindy does do well is provide pure, pulsating pleasure. As a clitoral suction stimulator , it stimulates without penetration, which is useful for anyone with vaginismus, who is post-partum or climaxes only through clitoral stimulation. Its small suction area , around the size of a five pence piece, sits on top of the clit and is easy to move around until you find the perfect spot. Ten different vibration patterns — from long, continuous pulsations to short, sharp suctions — mean you can really tailor the experience to suit your tastes. Unlike other vibrators, however, which have a separate speed or intensity button, Cindy’s settings do feel quite forceful. This is handy when you want to come quickly with hardly any effort but if you want to lie back and relax for a leisurely experience, Cindy isn’t the most patient of self-pleasure tools. With that in mind, you might want to save it for the grand finale rather than when you’re just getting going, especially when it comes to partner play.