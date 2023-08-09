Apparently This Toy Will Make You Climax In Under 3 Minutes, So Of Course I Had To Try It

Whenever a brand claims its sex toy will have users climaxing in a certain number of minutes, I always raise an eyebrow. Everyone’s journey to orgasm is unique and there’s a lot more that goes into it than simply turning on a toy. Factors such as your environment, your energy levels and work stress all play an important role, alongside the fact that every body is different. The suggestion that anyone and everyone who picks up said toy will climax within a particular — and rather short — timeframe simply sounds too good (and too unlikely) to be true. Then I came across Cindy. The first sex toy from women-led wellness brand Hanx was created in collaboration with a gynaecology doctor and "a team of vagina owners". So maybe there’s some truth to the brand's big claims?
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
Founded in 2017 by best friends Farah Kabir and Dr Sarah Welsh, Hanx aims to create "sex-positive, sustainable, good lookin’ and gynae-backed sexual wellness products". Before creating Cindy, the brand was best known for its vegan-friendly condoms, water-based lube and "libido lift" supplement. Its wares steer away from "stereotypically 'masculine', penis-centric messaging" with chic minimalist packaging, gentle ingredients and genderless marketing. The website also works as an information hub for many sex-related questions, with expert blogposts on a range of important topics from "Why *Is* Gonorrhoea Reaching Record Levels?" to "Why Sex Might Feel Different After Menopause".
Hanx's first foray into the sex toy space loses none of the brand's minimalist style. The pocket-sized Cindy, a clitoral suction stimulator, is more spherical in shape than any sex toy I’ve seen before, which makes it easy to hold onto. And the pretty pink colour is incredibly cute. But can it really get you to climax in under three minutes? Keep reading to find out.
After just 10 seconds with Cindy, I began to see why Hanx is so confident in promising an orgasm in three minutes or less. It’s hard and fast — in fact, it may be the most powerful sex toy I’ve tried. Although it isn’t in any way painful, there’s no soft and gentle setting to warm you up. Clearly, Cindy isn’t a fan of foreplay.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
What Cindy does do well is provide pure, pulsating pleasure. As a clitoral suction stimulator, it stimulates without penetration, which is useful for anyone with vaginismus, who is post-partum or climaxes only through clitoral stimulation. Its small suction area, around the size of a five pence piece, sits on top of the clit and is easy to move around until you find the perfect spot. Ten different vibration patterns — from long, continuous pulsations to short, sharp suctions — mean you can really tailor the experience to suit your tastes. Unlike other vibrators, however, which have a separate speed or intensity button, Cindy’s settings do feel quite forceful. This is handy when you want to come quickly with hardly any effort but if you want to lie back and relax for a leisurely experience, Cindy isn’t the most patient of self-pleasure tools. With that in mind, you might want to save it for the grand finale rather than when you’re just getting going, especially when it comes to partner play.
Despite Cindy's intensity, it’s quite quiet (under 50 decibels), meaning you can use it in shared living settings without your housemates hearing you through the walls — a definite plus for a large number of the population. And if you prefer self-pleasure in the shower, it’s waterproof to a depth of one metre for a maximum of 30 minutes.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
Overall, if you like to climax quickly and are serious about clitoral stimulation, Cindy deserves a spot on your nightstand. But if you’re more of a slow and steady self-pleasure person, you may find more satisfaction in some gentler clitoral stimulator options.
Use code SELFLOVE10 for £10 off Hanx Cindy.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by us. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, we may earn a commission.