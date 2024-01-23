Lovehoney’s Best Selling Vibrators Are Up To 50% Off For Valentine’s Day

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by us. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, we may earn a commission.
Sex toys are pretty great to begin with, but sex toys on sale are even better. And luckily, for shoppers everywhere, an unbeatable sale is going on over at R29-fave sex toy retailer Lovehoney. Right now through February 14, you can get up to 50% off across vibrators, lingerie and sex toy accessories in their mega Valentine's sale.
Even better? This sale is filled with best-sellers — the top-of-the-top customer faves in all sex toy categories across the board. In the market for one of the best suction vibrators on the market? Lovehoney has slashed the prices of top-notch luxury vibrators like the Pro40 from Womanizer and an in-house rose vibrator that will take your pleasure to new soaring heights. (Very apt for Valentine's!)The list of best-selling and top-rated sex toys on sale doesn't stop there, though. Whether you're in the market for a rabbit vibrator, oral sex toys, or another sexessory, Lovehoney has it on sale. Since we know the retailer is chock-full of faves, we've done some of the heavy lifting and pulled the best of the best-sellers to help you get started on your shopping while supplies last. Ahead, browse our picks from the can't-miss sale, and get ready to fill your cart to the brim.
Even better? This sale is filled with best-sellers — the top-of-the-top customer faves in all sex toy categories across the board. In the market for one of the best suction vibrators on the market? Lovehoney has slashed the prices of top-notch luxury vibrators like the Pro40 from Womanizer and an in-house rose vibrator that will take your pleasure to new soaring heights. (Very apt for Valentine's!)The list of best-selling and top-rated sex toys on sale doesn't stop there, though. Whether you're in the market for a rabbit vibrator, oral sex toys, or another sexessory, Lovehoney has it on sale. Since we know the retailer is chock-full of faves, we've done some of the heavy lifting and pulled the best of the best-sellers to help you get started on your shopping while supplies last. Ahead, browse our picks from the can't-miss sale, and get ready to fill your cart to the brim.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Womanizer's patented Pleasure Air Technology continues to be a best-seller for a reason: The clitoral stimulation is powerful, customisable, and doles out some pretty stellar orgasms, according to very pleased customers (Lovehoney customers have given this a solid 4.5 out of 5-stars and over 1,600 reviews).
Don't fancy shelling out £75 on a new vibrator, even in the sale? The Switch from Lovehoney and ROMP has earned rave reviews (over 2,200 of them!) for bringing intense climax in mere seconds. Be warned though, this is not as "whisper quiet" as Lovehoney markets it as, but for that price, for six intensity levels, and an easy two-button control, we don't mind.
Power is the name of the game with this supercharged wand vibrator from Lovehoney's in-house brand. Reviewers boast of long-lasting and intense orgasms they've never experienced before, even on the lowest of its seven available settings.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Will you accept this rose? If our shopping data is any indication, the answer is yes, yes, a thousand times yes! The viral rose suction vibrator mimics oral for a mind-blowing orgasm that's not to be missed — especially at this marked down price.
With over 1000 five-star reviews, this rabbit vibrator lives up to its name, making customers greedy for more toe-curling Os with each use.
"This is the first rabbit I’ve owned, and I’m not disappointed," says one happy reviewer. "The silicone is soft and sleek. It’s very powerful, and you can control the rabbit ears and the shaft separately. It’s very quiet (but not silent, how could it be?). It says it can run on an hour with a full charge but I only needed it for 10 minutes haha."
Not sure what kind of stimulation you're in the mood for? How about a little bit of everything. This 11-piece best-selling sex toy kit includes everything from an ultra-powerful rabbit vibrator to cock rings to Ben Wa balls for an adventurous weekend you won't forget.