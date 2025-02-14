I’m A 30-Year-Old Black Woman With No Dating Experience — & That’s Okay

However, while being single and abstinent is slowly being viewed as a completely normal reaction to the chaos of modern dating, being an African woman with no dating experience at 30 comes with the burden of shame and pressure to not only get married but also have kids. In Kenyan culture, it is expected that by the age of 27, a woman is getting ready to settle down with a potential partner and move out of her parent’s house. By the age of 30, my mum was already married, had a stable job, a house she’d built with my dad, and a two-year-old toddler plus another on the way. By comparison, the only thing I have going on is a semi-stable job since I still live with my parents. By my mum’s standards, I’m pretty much behind on everything.