For Black Women, Dating Sucks. But That Doesn’t Mean We Should Settle

Impatience is one of many struggles Black women face during the wait for love. In her 50-part viral TikTok series ‘Who TF Did I Marry ’, storyteller Reesa Tessa talks about getting tired of waiting and just wanting it to be her turn. In the latest series of Love Is Blind AD struggled to come to terms with Clay’s decision not to marry her so she questioned herself as a partner and a woman, and during the finale , she wondered through tears when it would be her turn to get married. Legendary singer Tina Turner also shared her struggles with the wait in her critically acclaimed documentary TINA where she talked about wanting someone to see the beauty in the woman she was. Fans of the sitcom Girlfriends will be familiar with the impulsive impatience of Joan Clayton. When she doesn’t settle down in the arbitrary timeframe she gives herself, she goes from one relationship to another, convincing herself she would get her happy ending — and that her happiness depended on a man.