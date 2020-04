The One Thing Missing From Your Sex Life? Bondage

In addition to talking through the details with your partner or partners, Battle also suggests asking yourself: What type of experience do I want to create? “The answer to this question will guide you toward the type of equipment you'll need , and provide you with words to communicate what you want to your partner,” she says. “For instance, do you want it to be playful, rough, or sensual? Do you want to be fully or partially restrained? Which body parts do you want to include?" Other factors to consider: Do you want to be tied up, or do you want to be the one tying? What types of bondage materials do you want to use?