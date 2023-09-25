My Vaginismus Doesn’t Stop Me From Feeling Pleasure

The first time Azia Mery, 25, tried to have penetrative sex seven years ago, she went from feeling nervous to absolutely terrified. Her boyfriend at the time tried to calm her down as they sat naked in his dorm room. “When he had at least a bit of his penis in, my whole body rejected it,” she tells Refinery29. “He kept trying to put it back in and it suddenly felt like there was a wall there — nothing was going in.” Mery felt pain in her vaginal area and didn’t know where it was coming from or what to do. “Throughout the rest of that relationship, we kept trying to have penetrative sex and it [his penis] continued to not go in,” she says. She scheduled a doctor’s appointment not too far from her college campus, hoping to find answers. Instead, the gynecologist gave her two, useless tips: use more lube and drink some wine.