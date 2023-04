I Had A 10cm Ovarian Cyst But Doctors Didn’t Believe Me

They usually cause no symptoms and resolve on their own but, Salman adds, some can cause pain and discomfort in the lower abdomen or pelvis, bloating, pain during sex , nausea, irregular periods and discomfort during peeing or bowel movements. And though it’s rare, one of the biggest risk factors is when the cyst gets larger than 5cm and causes the ovary to become unbalanced and twist, known as torsion. If it’s not treated, it can eventually cut off the blood supply, causing the ovary to die.