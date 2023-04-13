I Had A 10cm Ovarian Cyst But Doctors Didn’t Believe Me

I, too, suffered long-term effects caused by my ovarian cyst. The whole experience contributed to the breakdown of my relationship, delayed my career by a year and left me with a scar almost from hip to hip. I was diagnosed with PTSD, an adjustment disorder and depression, which lasted two years. Even now, many years later, I distrust doctors and need anxiety medication to go to hospital appointments. That, and the memory of the pain, are part of the reason I’ve decided not to have kids.