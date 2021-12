Pelvic Congestion Syndrome Is Ruining My Life – But Doctors Won’t Help Me

It's been difficult for my mental health. I felt very depressed for a long time as I was missing out. I felt I could do so much and was so lively and active and then it got to the point where I was walking with a stick. If we were going to go in for a long walk for example we'd have to be 100% sure I could do it – I didn't want to get stuck on a hill and my other half to carry me home. The amount of stuff I would cancel because I'd get to the day and be in too much pain… you feel like you're losing yourself and your whole identity is being chronically ill, and that you've got nothing else. It feels like all you ever do is talk about it. That's why I created my Instagram – I just needed somewhere to put it. And then I found this wonderful community of people where we can talk about our chronic illnesses and also acknowledge that we also have a life. You get this sense of community and it's helped with my mental health quite a lot.