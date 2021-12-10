Pelvic Congestion Syndrome Is Ruining My Life – But Doctors Won’t Help Me

Around this time I was in A&E probably once or twice a month. The flare ups meant I couldn't move and was screaming and crying but all they could do was give me morphine and do an ultrasound where they couldn’t see anything. When I talked to my GP, saying I needed something for the pain, he dismissed me saying “it could be psychological”, “it’s not that bad”, “you could be getting addicted to pain pills” (even though this was the first time I was asking for pain medication). After telling me this was a slippery slope he offered me oramorph [oral morphine] which felt like a trap because morphine is really addictive. I ended up with Tramadol which is a step down pain relief wise, but I felt so pressured and gaslighted by the GP, I wouldn't take my Tramadol until the very pinnacle of pain, by which time it was too late for it to kick in. Every time I'd ask for another prescription, the GP would say that I'd only had one three months ago.