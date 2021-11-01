Will We Ever Overcome Sick Day Guilt?

With working from home during the pandemic, the pressure of maintaining visibility and presenteeism doesn’t really go away. Sure, you could choose to continue working when experiencing minor symptoms where you would have otherwise opted not to go into the office (particularly with everyone on alert for COVID-19), but with so much stress put on businesses to keep kicking, the weight of proving yourself as essential to the business has been palpable. So many of us have been under immense pressure to keep our respective businesses afloat. Not only that, but redundancies have soared in the last year, and taking days off can cause workers to feel like they’re more disposable.