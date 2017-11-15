I noticed the way other mums seemed to talk about fatigue and stress as though they were badges of honour, and so I thought this was what I was supposed to do. I created the picture of an ideal mother in my head: She held her babies constantly so they wouldn’t cry, all night if that’s what it took; she sacrificed time with her friends and her partner, because her baby was only little for so long and needed her; she only showered when it was convenient, and she slept even less often. And she was happy about it. Doing and feeling anything less was selfish — the epitome of a "bad mother".