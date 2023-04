Period Positivity Defined The 2010s. Did It Deliver?

An investigation by the Wall Street Journal in 2019 found the app Flo had informed Facebook when a user was menstruating or pregnant; the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) reached a settlement with Flo two years later. Flo didn’t admit any wrongdoing and had to undergo an independent review of its privacy policy as well as obtaining user permissions before sharing personal health information. The result was the rollout of its Anonymous Mode. Cath Everett, VP of Product at Flo, tells R29: "This means, should Flo receive an official request to identify a user by name or email, Anonymous Mode will prevent us from connecting data to an individual, meaning we wouldn’t be able to satisfy the request. It’s a way of taking Flo’s commitment to protecting the users’ privacy to a whole new level, not yet implemented by any other company." Other US-based apps do not specify what information is shared with third parties, while EU-based apps like Clue benefit from stronger data privacy laws and do specify what data is shared.