Conversations About Periods Must Be About More Than Cis Women

"If we were to take trans people out of the conversation and just talk about cis women experiencing periods, no cisgender woman is always going to experience a period," says Kenny. He points to pregnancy, menopause endometriosis and eating disorders as examples of things that change or stop a person's periods – and by the 'period = woman' logic, that would stop them being a woman. But it doesn’t. This is not to dismiss people who feel that menstruation ties them intimately to their womanhood; as Kenny puts it: "If that's what feels comfortable for you and you want to align yourself with that narrative in terms of saying that a period makes you a woman, who am I to take that away from you?" It only serves to point out that trying to define womanhood as tied to periods and therefore suggest that periods can only happen to women is far too narrow a definition.