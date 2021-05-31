Conversations About Periods Must Be About More Than Cis Women

"[Periods] were something that I struggled with," he adds, "and I didn't realise why until I found out I was trans, and there was this extra layer of internal difficulty I was having with accepting that this is what my body was doing." Once he was out, the difficulty shifted. "I still had all these internal things but there were all these outward messages [conflicting with my experience]. There were no [sanitary] bins in men's public toilets, all the pads smelled really flowery and they're all aimed towards women. So it felt like this extra [barrier]. Not only am I telling myself that this shouldn't be happening but I'm being told by the outside world [that] it shouldn't be happening as well."