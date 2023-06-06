Hourglass Syndrome Sounds Innocuous, But It Left Me With Permanent Damage

You see, when, from the age of about nine, you start getting told that you need to lose weight, are encouraged to get your first gym membership at 11, and are bullied incessantly for the entirety of your primary school years for being overweight, you begin to learn ways of protecting yourself, even if you don't realise that's what you're doing. This is when I learned to suck in my stomach and keep it like that for as long as I could. One of my earliest memories is having a cousin compliment me on losing weight when, in fact, I had just been pulling in my stomach to create that very illusion. It felt like a cheat code, like I'd discovered a way to make people like me by making them think I was slimmer than I was.