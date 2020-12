My condition has a significant impact on my mental health – and my diet. My body does not agree with fruit and vegetables. I can be on the toilet for hours in pain. Because of this, I have to eat stodgy foods and I’ve gained a lot of weight as a result. Being on and off steroids has also contributed to the fact that I’m now plus-size (which I am fine with FYI). What I’m not fine with is the difference in how I am treated when it comes to my health, compared to when I was underweight.