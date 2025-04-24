7 Black-Owned Dress Brands To Step Into Spring The Right Way

Spring isn’t just about a change in weather—it’s about a shift in energy, in mood, and of course, in wardrobe. With each new season comes a fresh start, and when we discuss spring style, we’re not just talking about trends; we’re talking about legacy, creativity, identity and craftsmanship that speak louder than trends or logos.
From Andrea Iyamah to Sergio Hudson, we’re highlighting seven Black-owned dress brands that aren’t just making clothes—they’re making bold statements. So if you're ready to step into this new season with softness, confidence, head-turning energy, and just the right amount of flex, trust us—these are the brands you want in your rotation.