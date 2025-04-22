Should I Give Up Trying To Save The Planet?

Psychologically, Dempster's own sustainability journey has been an “antidote” to the sense of disempowerment that she experienced with climate action. “I feel like focusing on what we can control is sort of one of the ways to navigate through this,” she says. “We don't have total control over this problem. But we do have control of one component, let's focus on the component that we can control. And that means who you vote for, your daily behaviour, where you put your money — those types of things we have some control over.”