Should I Give Up Trying To Save The Planet?

But the truth is, the companies that cause the most damage to the planet — and are responsible for most of the world's carbon emissions — are often the ones spinning the debate. From coining the term “carbon footprint” to put the onus on individual consumers, to focusing our attention on not using reusable straws instead of loftier goals, fossil fuel companies have worked very hard for a long time to muddy the waters of the climate debate . To combat these issues, it's clear that drastic action, on a large scale, is needed. But does that mean we should suspend our personal efforts?