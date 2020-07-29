Queer Crip Fashion: For Standing Out, Proudly

People outside of the community could make a real difference by sharing queer crip creators and designers and donating to projects that give queer crip clothing and accessories to those who can't afford them. Fashion brands and companies can play an even bigger role by providing queer crip designers with economic support. This means investing in them, hiring them, and making queer, disabled models highly visible across marketing and social media platforms. “The fact that there are now clothes that are available to purchase that are designed for people with disabilities, that are designed for trans bodies, is revolutionary,” says Green Langdell. “But the options are still so limited that not every queer crip person can find clothes that suit them.”