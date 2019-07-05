8:10 a.m. — I get to work only 10 minutes late, which isn't bad, considering. I start off the day with the usual emails. I also look into some Airbnbs and hotels for tomorrow night. My boyfriend, M., and I are leaving tomorrow night for Electric Forest, a music festival in Rothbury, Michigan (aka the middle of nowhere). We can't arrive at the festival until Thursday morning, but we don't want to make the four-hour trip from Chicago all on Thursday. We book a hotel about 45 minutes away from the festival, so we can drive most of the way Wednesday night and then get there early Thursday morning. We end up getting a mystery deal from Priceline, which we split. $33.49