AT&T Dream In Black Celebrated Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary at Essence Festival

Amerie: It's really magical. I mean, there's just so much happening and it's happening all at once. It's great because I think, Black artists have been so influential in the world because American music has pretty much been exported everywhere. At the same time, there's always been a lot of gatekeeping with Black artists and having to fit in with whatever people think Blackness is or how it should be defined. And so I think we're in a great time because you have so many artists who don't fit into a box who are not trying to fit into a box and we just have more voices and more perspectives because we're not a monolith. So I think it's important that we have artists who are expressing all different viewpoints too.