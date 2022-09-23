Sanaa Lathan Is A Director Now & On The Come Up Is Her Triumphant Debut

For Bri, the complex Black girl at the center of On The Come Up, her power is in self-acceptance but that doesn’t come at first. First, she has to battle her demons: grief from losing her father who was also a rapper, trauma from caring for her mother Jay (Lathan) as she struggled with addiction, and lack of confidence that leads to her stage fright during rap battles. Bri is on a journey of self-discovery. On The Come Up is for anyone who has ever wanted to believe in themselves a little more and who took awhile to fully embrace their own brilliance. It’s for fans of hip-hop (Method Man is amazing — and very hot — as Supreme, a smarmy rap manager), millennials who remember rushing home to watch Freestyle Fridays on BET, and anyone who has ever tried to drop impromptu bars and knows how hard that skill is.