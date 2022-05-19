The Wilds Season 2 & TV’s War On “Woke” Characters

Instead of digging into how easy it was to taunt Kirin into spewing slurs, the show paints Ivan as the villain. Ivan’s boyfriend Luke gives him a sanctimonious speech about how he’s letting “the fight” take over his life (like being Black and gay in this world isn’t an everyday fight) and how he’s forgotten how to just be (like that’s a choice). Ivan even ends up apologizing to Kirin, the popular blonde dude who called him a slur. The moral of the story seems to be that Ivan took this whole “woke” thing (you know, wanting people to be held accountable for their racist and homophobic actions) too far and that we should go easier on white people, OK! “Please feel bad for the white captain of the football team!,” The Wilds pleads with its audience. Ivan isn’t given childhood trauma as an excuse for his actions (which I will defend to the death) or any real motivation for his behavior other than that he’s Black and gay and on a mission to destroy white people! Ivan is turned into a villain for standing up for what he thinks is right. To me, that’s actually pretty heroic.