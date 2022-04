It’s big, complicated questions like these that Revenge of the Black Best Friend tackles, which take the series from a comical critique of the cinematic stereotypes we’ve come to know to a searing indictment of an industry that should know better, and an assessment of ourselves. “[Dr. Shakur] is an avatar of myself and so many folks that I know. We have the potential to do so much good and so much bad,” Parris tells me over the phone from Toronto. It’s obvious that over the course of six short episodes (they’re 10-15 minutes each) Parris isn’t just pointing fingers at the system; she’s turning the lens back on herself and those of us whose work is rooted in upending an industry we are also a part of (full disclosure: Parris, alongside myself and sports broadcaster Kayla Grey , is a recipient of the inaugural Canadian Screen Awards Changemaker Award — recognition for fighting against inequity in Canadian media). “It's also about dismantling these pedestals that we often force Black women to get on, this idea of spokespeople [or] gurus, and these false pedestals that we put people on that then you get comfortable on, and you forget the purpose of why you started this in the first place.”