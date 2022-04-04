Episode 6 pulls off satire with precision and tugs at the deepest discomforts that come with recent pushes for “representation,” “diversity” and “inclusion” in TV and film. Those buzzwords can’t sum up the divide that is happening among Black folks (forget about the push and pull with white people) over how to move forward. “Something I've been questioning for a really long time is this: Is the work truly effective? Are we actually dismantling? Or are we just getting real comfortable critiquing? What are we creating if we're just deconstructing?” Parris asks these questions rhetorically but I still fight the urge to tell her to lower her voice. These questions are too loud, too real, and too complicated. And in one 15-minute episode, Parris manages to dig into all of the above. For the first time in this column’s history, I don’t think calling Revenge of the Black Best Friend “good” does it justice. Like all the Black actors and characters who were set aside, underestimated, and minimized, the series deserves more nuance, more depth, and more time. If you need me, I’ll be over here petitioning for a second season.