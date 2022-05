The Wilds Season 2 & TV’s War On “Woke” Characters

Usually this column’s opening question isn’t so existential. I would love this month’s answer to be simple. I would love to say, “ The Wilds is good!” and keep it moving. I would love to say that the mistakes made in The Wilds Season 2 didn’t remind me of two other shows that are also almost good which has forced me to spend the next 2,000 words unpacking all three shows and their failed attempts at “woke” plots. I would love to say that the shift in television to include more progressive characters — ones who aren’t just straight, cis, and white — has resulted in better, more robust, and more nuanced storylines. And in some cases that is true. The Wilds Season 1 is a good example of that shift. The Amazon Prime series is about a group of teens who think they’ve endured a real plane crash and have to survive on an island alone (think Lost meets Yellowjackets — even though the latter came after) only to discover that things aren’t exactly as they seem. The first season featured a diverse group of teen girls whose differences (from Black overachieving twins Nora and Rachel, to Martha and Toni, a pair of Indigenous kids from the rez, to a closeted church-going popular blonde named Shelby) were mined for riveting and addictive material that dug deep into their archetypes but didn’t exploit them.