Come On, Amazon — You Can’t Leave Us Hanging After Ending The Wilds Like That

With an ending like that, Amazon really has no choice but to give us another season of The Wilds. We just spent the last ten episodes getting to know the control subjects of The Dawn of Eve, but now that we know there's more research going on, we have to find out the backstory of The Twilight of Adam camp. Even more pressing than that, we need to get Gretchen's evil ass the hell out of here before she can kidnap more teens for her sick social experiment.