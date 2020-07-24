Story from Pop Culture

The Internet is Rallying Around Megan Thee Stallion Following Her Dramatic Shooting Incident

Ineye Komonibo
Photo: Erik Voake/Getty Images.
A week after the news broke that Megan Thee Stallion had been involved in a dramatic police stop with Tory Lanez on July 16, the unfunny situation somehow became a meme. For whatever reason, learning that Megan had been seriously injured in the incident didn't keep people from laughing about it. Thankfully, fans around the world are making a concerted effort to send the rapper a wave of love and support.
Two weekends ago, Megan and Lanez were pulled over by Los Angeles police officers who were dispatched after learning of a concerning dispute that took place in the SUV that the stars were riding in. The musicians were pulled over, and when LAPD searched the vehicle, they discovered a gun inside of it. Both Megan and Lanez were detained; TMZ reported that Lanez was taken into custody and later charged with carrying a concealed weapon.
Police saw that Megan's foot was bleeding, and further investigation revealed that the injuries were actually gunshot wounds, presumably sustained in an altercation with Lanez.
As the story developed, the internet did what the internet does and made a joke out of it. Across every social media platform, speculation about why and how the friendship between the artists had spiraled into a situation involving the police, with many users unfortunately making light about the drama between Megan and Lanez. Even the artists' peers chimed in, in poor taste. Reality TV personality and model Draya Michele compared the pair's relationship to that of Bobby Brown and the late Whitney Houston, and rapper 50 Cent joked about it with various now-deleted memes on Instagram.
Quiet observation of the online conversation about her led Megan to speak out once again, sharing that what had happened to her wasn't something to be joked about — it was very real and still very painful.
"Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own," she tweeted. "It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I’m real life hurt and traumatized."
Her candid tweet quickly sparked an outpouring of support across the music industry, with her fans and peers joining forces to show their fave that the love online far outweighed the irreverence of the internet.
Save for her recent tweets expressing disappointment and promising to share her story in her own time, Meg has understandably been very quiet on social media, so it's not guaranteed that she has seen the outpouring of love online. But even if she can't see how much people love her, I hope she can feel it — she needs to be surrounded with positivity more than ever right now.

