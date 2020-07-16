Meg Thee Stallion Shares Details About Traumatic Shooting On Instagram

Last weekend, Megan thee Stallion made headlines after news broke that she and R&B singer Tory Lanez had been detained by police in Los Angeles during a dramatic gun bust. Today, the rapper cleared up misconceptions about the now-viral event and shared some disturbing new details about the encounter.
Reports say that the drama began at a house party in the Hollywood Hills when witnesses informed the police that they heard arguing in an SUV parked near the home around 4:30 in the morning. The authorities investigation traced the car to Lanez and pulled him over citing law enforcement; their search of the vehicle allegedly led to the discovery of a gun inside the vehicle.
TMZ reported that Lanez was taken into custody and charged with carrying a concealed weapon (an infraction that could result in jail time), and Megan — who was with him at the time — was identified as a “victim” after initially being detained. She had an observable foot injury that the police chalked up to being cut by broken glass and was subsequently taken to the hospital for treatment.
Days later, Megan revealed that her foot injury wasn't related to stepping on glass — she says she was actually hit by a bullet.
"The narrative that is being reported about Sunday's morning events are inaccurate and I'd like to set the record straight," Megan shared on Instagram today. "On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me. I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets."
Megan assured her fans that the surgery was a success and that she'll be doing everything in her power to be in good form so she can keep making music. It was a no doubt "traumatic event," but it also came with an important life lesson.
"This whole experience was an eye opener and a blessing in disguise," she captioned the note. "I hate that it took this experience for me to learn how to protect my energy."