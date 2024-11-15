Book-to-screen adaptations are a risky endeavor, leaving fans holding their breath in anticipation. Will the magic translate? Cross, the new Amazon Prime Video thriller, proves that it can! Starring Aldis Hodge, the show delivers a gripping and faithful adaptation of James Patterson's novel. From the opening moments, it's clear that this series is a winner, promising an exciting and action-packed future.
Following in the footsteps of his predecessors Morgan Freeman (Kiss The Girls and Along Came A Spider) and Tyler Perry (Alex Cross), Hodge takes on the role of Alex Cross in this gripping eight-episode series. As a homicide detective and forensic psychologist, he delves into the darkest corners of the criminal underworld, determined to seek justice for victims by any means necessary.
As a grieving widower and dedicated father of two, Alex Cross faces the ultimate challenge: hunting a serial killer while grieving his own personal loss. Each episode is exhilarating, delivering shocking twists and turns, leaving you ready for more. Unlike previous adaptations, this layered series dives into the character's emotional journey, exploring themes of grief, mental health, and complex relationships.
Before its premiere on Thursday, November 14, Cross was renewed for a second season back in April. The early renewal is a major milestone in a television landscape where shows, especially those featuring predominantly Black casts, are often prematurely canceled. This bold move by Hollywood executives demonstrates their belief in the show's ability to captivate audiences and break new ground.
Die-hard fans of the book series instantly embraced the latest TV adaptation after the trailer dropped in September 2024. The cast was stunned by the overwhelming response, with the trailer garnering over 14 million YouTube views in its first week.
Black women have been instrumental in Aldis Hodge's career and are ready to support his latest project. Hodge has consistently delivered powerful performances, from Black Mirror to Black Adam, Straight Outta Compton, What Men Want, and many more. When we caught up with the dynamic actor at the Cross premiere, he expressed his gratitude for the unwavering support of Black women throughout his career.
"Black women protect Black men in every facet," Hodge told Refinery29 Unbothered. "I was raised by my momma, I got a sister and have a daughter now. Our community is held down by Black women. For me, it really does mean a lot. It's special because I want to represent myself well and how we perceive Black women in a positive light."
He continued, "I understand the struggles because I've seen my momma struggle. I understand how hard it is sometimes to get the respect you deserve as soon as you walk into the room. How hard it is to be acknowledged for your greatness and brilliance. So, I hope that with whatever I do, I'm paying homage and paying that forward with highlighting, celebrating, and acknowledging Black women because I am nothing at all without the Black women in my life."
These sentiments are reflected in the character of Alex Cross. What begins as a seemingly ordinary day quickly takes a deadly turn, transforming into a crime scene when a sudden burst of gunfire shatters the peaceful afternoon between Cross and his wife, Maria, as her life is tragically cut short. As Cross and his partner, Detective John Sampson, jump into action, a chilling realization dawns upon him: this is no ordinary crime. The loss of Maria leaves Cross devastated and determined to bring her killer to justice.
A year after the tragic loss of his wife, Cross seeks comfort in a leave of absence. But his plans are interrupted when a high-profile Black Lives Matter activist, Emir Goodspeed (Donovan Brown), is found murdered, and he's pulled back into the case. As the investigation deepens, a horrifying pattern emerges, revealing a twisted serial killer at work.
One harsh reality the show accurately depicts is racial injustice and police brutality, echoing the sentiments of the heightened Black Lives Matter movement in 2020. As a Black detective, Cross is caught in a moral dilemma, torn between his duty to the law and the needs of his community. A show like this could easily rely on one-dimensional copaganda. But showrunner Ben Watkins told us they had to tackle the proverbial elephant in the room of police brutality and the courage it takes to tackle such a sensitive topic. Plus, he delved into how Hodge's compelling delivery brings this issue to the forefront.
"In today's day and age, if you're going to do a show with a detective who is a cop and don't include that conversation in the show, you're not being an honest storyteller," Watkins said. "When there's a cop in the Black community, there can be tension. So, it was a great opportunity to bring that conversation forward in a way that reflected all the nuances of that conversation.”
He continued, "Generally, somebody's preaching or they're really polarizing. But there are so many different viewpoints related to that. And I really wanted to be part of making that conversation progress."
As the series evolves, continually haunted by Maria's sudden death, Cross struggles with unresolved grief and the pressure of the investigation. His mental health deteriorates as he grapples with the hole in his heart of losing his wife and a new threat to his family. These personal challenges push him to the brink, straining his relationships with loved ones and colleagues and leaving him feeling isolated and desperate.
The exploration of the characters' depth separates this series from other thrillers. His personal struggles add a layer of humanity, which allows audiences to empathize with him. Although the show refrained from expanding on his wife's cold case, viewers are still able to witness how her death deeply impacts Cross.
His refusal to seek help jeopardizes his relationship with Sampson, who isn't afraid to confront his friend's self-destructive behavior. Staying true to the saying, "Hold your friends accountable,” this authentic portrayal of male friendship, particularly between Black men, is a refreshing aspect of the show. Mustafa credits the time spent shadowing detectives with Hodge as instrumental in developing their on-screen chemistry.
"Once we had that experience, we knew what it was like to be a detective and how people take the job home with them and are unable to shed it," he said. "A lot of that is what's going on in the first season. After we got through that, it was almost like we went through something together, and we were able to portray that on the screen. That's the biggest thing that created that bond between us."
Another highlight from the series was the chemistry between Hodges' and Samantha Walkes (Elle Monteiro) characters which made their on-screen romance captivating and undeniable. Despite their relationship challenges, audiences can't help but root for them. Like any relationship, theirs isn't perfect. Cross is still dealing with his emotions, but Monterio's unwavering support and love demonstrate Black love in its purest form.
"I believe in real love rather than true love," Walkes stated. "Real love means complexity. It means hardship and loving the full person even through brokenness, loss, and grief and the ways in which we fracture from the world and life. We're not supposed to have it all together."
The actress added, "There should be one place on this earth where you can lay it all down, remove the mask, de-robe, and be with your person. I believe that's real love, and I love that we showcase that."
And we couldn't agree more because real love is always a beautiful thing! It's also much-needed in this chilling psychological thriller that digs deep into the darkest corners of the human psyche while keeping audiences on the edge of their seats. However, this series is not to be mistaken as just another detective show. Underneath the murder mystery and unsolved cases is the exploration of grief, police brutality, and toxic masculinity, which is both timely and thought-provoking. There's no doubt that Watkins has a hit show on his hands, and with Hodge as the leading man, his stellar performance may make him a frontrunner for an Emmy.