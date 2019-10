What better place to start than in Westminster itself, where one in five people report that they have been the victims of sexual harassment in the workplace , and where not a single MP has ever been deselected or recalled from parliament over allegations of violence against women.Alongside four other survivors contesting different seats, I will stand for election against a man who has faced accusations of violence but has been allowed to stand again in his constituency despite the potential risk posed to vulnerable members of the public and to Westminster staff.Allowing men accused of assault or harassment to hold an elected position sends a dangerous message: that violence is inevitable, that assault and harassment against women and girls doesn’t matter, and that men in power will always get away with it. We believe this is wrong, so we are standing to hold these men to account at the ballot box.I will be standing in City of London and Westminster against Conservative MP Mark Field, who was caught on camera grabbing a peaceful protestor by the neck at a dinner event . Theresa May suspended him but new Prime Minister Boris Johnson, faced with a dwindling majority, dropped an investigation into Field’s behaviour because it was politically expedient for him to do so.Field has been allowed to vote on legislation that impacts the protection afforded to women and girls, including the Gemma White Report into complaints of assault and harassment made by staff in Westminster. He has also been allowed to vote on issues like a no-deal Brexit which will harm women further still.