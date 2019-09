Christine Blasey Ford's Experience Reminds Me Of My Own

Right now, Kavanaugh’s confirmation vote has been placed on hold . Ford might testify about her experience with Kavanaugh in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee, but she’s asked for the FBI to investigate her allegations . I think that she must testify , but it’s a massive understatement to say that I sympathize with any hesitation she may feel. Since she made her identity public, she’s received death threats and has had to go into hiding . She knows what will happen when she testifies: they’ll condescend to her, accuse her, tear her apart. So why come forward at all? In cases like this, and in cases against less powerful men, the cost of speaking up is so great that many women are moved to speak up only when it becomes clear that staying silent will greatly impact others. This is one of those times.