Chloé
Designers
And The New Designer Of Chloé Is...
by
Ana Colon
More from Chloé
Designers
Fashion's OG It Girl Is Back & Better Than Ever
Alice Casely-Hayford
Dec 13, 2016
Trends
Chloé Turns Your Dad's Most Embarrassing Pants Into Clothes You Actually Want
Connie Wang
Sep 30, 2016
Designers
Talking Jeans With One Of The World's Biggest Denim Designers
Erin Cunningham
Jun 6, 2016
Designers
A French Neck Scarf Is The Versatile Accessory You Need For Spring
So many runway accessories (like so many runway pieces in general) feel out of touch with what the majority of people wear. Often, it isn't until these
by
Erin Cunningham
Shopping
The Minimal Jewelry Line You're Going To Love
Whether you love to hate or hate to love the Kardashian-Jenner clan, there's no denying they've gone from reality stars to full-fledged fashion
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Shopping
Summer Comes Early With Chloé's New Collection
Well, well, well. While we've been pining away for the warmer months ahead, French design house Chloé stepped up and brought us one step closer to summer
by
Jinnie Lee
Celebrity Style
Why You Won't See This Chanel Bagel Bag On The Runway
Update: While most of us will have to wait five more days for our next indulgent brunch, a carb-loaded feast for the eyes is much closer than that. Chloe
by
Gina Marinelli
Shopping
Chloé's Newest Collection Is A Summer Breeze, Makes Us Feel Fine
Planning our summer-getaway looks is essentially the main activity on our schedules right now — other than the actual vacay itself. Sure, it probably
by
Venus Wong
Shopping
Behold, A Shower Shoe That Costs $840!
Prada never stopped making them. The Adidas version is legendary. Even Margiela has produced its split-toed spin on 'em. We're speaking, of course,
by
Leeann Duggan
New York
Must-Know Style Advice From Our EIC!
With that whole running a magazine thing, the life of an editor-in-chief can be a hectic — though enviable — one, especially during that seven-day
by
Amanda Keiser & L...
Fashion Week
The Chloé Experience: Now Coming To A Laptop Near You
As far as live runway access goes, it seems Chloé's taking a hint from Topshop this season, and we're certainly not complaining. While the label's
by
Sarah Wasilak
Designers
Guess Which Shoe Designer Wants Kate Middleton, Bad?
Chloe Green, heir to the Topshop throne, has high hopes for her shoe collection's third season. Aiming to attract a more elite type of customer, she’s
by
Alice Tate
Designers
This Is The Stuff Of Dreams: Chloé Unveils Its Greatest Hits Coll...
Some things just get better with age. Like fine wine, friendships and of course, Parisian label Chloé, which turns 60 this year! Many of us might be
by
Emily London
Designers
See By Chloé's Pre-Fall Is What All The Cool Kids Will Be Wearing
Hold up, wait a minute – is that a puffer coat? Yep, along with tailored shorts, slouchy sweaters, and some seriously killer wide-legged trousers,
by
Willow Lindley
Designers
Chloé. Attitudes
: Yet Another Reason To Book A Ticket To...
Queen Liz isn’t the only one indulging in a big birthday bash this year. Revered fashion house Chloé is celebrating its whopping 60-year contribution
by
Alice Tate
Politics
Early Riser? Watch See By Chloe's FIRST Virtual Show Tomorrow Mor...
There are brands that you know will always stage a runway show, and then there are brands you know are presentation-style folks, through-and-through.
by
Connie Wang
Stores
Chloë Sevigny's Prada, Dior, and Retro Fridge For Sale!
If you've ever salivated at the idea of putting your beer where Chloë Sevigny's once went, then you might want to set your alarm for 10am this
by
Xiyin Tang
Shopping
An Exclusive Preview of Chloë Sevigny for Bass and Opening C...
After Friday's raucous Chloë Sevigny x Opening Ceremony launch party (tune in later for that), we were only too happy to trek back to the cobblestone
by
Erin Donnelly
