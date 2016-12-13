Fashion's OG It Girl Is Back & Better Than Ever

Jonathan Anderson is two-for-two with his campaign casting for J.W. Anderson. For fall '16, the British designer tapped Bella Hadid, bringing her back to her roots in a stripped-down spread. On Tuesday, he released his spring '17 ad — and it's the type of editorial that fashion nerds will go nuts for.
In it, the impossibly cool Chloë Sevigny (who just so happens to be coming off of her directorial debut with Refinery29) is portrayed in black and white, leaning on a stool in her J.W. Anderson best (as styled by Benjamin Bruno). The swoon-worthy campaign, shot by photographer Jamie Hawkesworth, highlights two looks — a white, layered mini and a black, short-sleeved midi dress — which are accessorized with the brand's hit Pierce bag (i.e. the one item on every single fashion girl's wish list for the holidays).
The brand's spring '17 collection was inspired by both the Tudor court and overt masculinity — contrasting themes that interestingly fit with Sevigny's overall aesthetic. Over the years, she's been revered by the industry for her experimental and sometimes tomboy style, so, it's natural that Anderson would call upon her to capture the essence of his most recent offering. The love between designer and muse is mutual, in this case: Sevigny wore custom J.W. Anderson to the 2015 Met Gala.
The casting for this campaign is quite the departure from last season's choice to have Hadid front the collection, although that in and of itself was a surprisingly commercial choice for a still-niche (but buzzy) label. Of course, Sevigny is no stranger to modeling herself: Throughout her career, she's starred in campaigns for the likes of Miu Miu and Chloé. These more natural and characteristically insouciant images for J.W. Anderson, though, are certainly some of our favorites to date.
