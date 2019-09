Fashion's OG It Girl Is Back & Better Than Ever

The brand's spring '17 collection was inspired by both the Tudor court and overt masculinity — contrasting themes that interestingly fit with Sevigny's overall aesthetic. Over the years, she's been revered by the industry for her experimental and sometimes tomboy style , so, it's natural that Anderson would call upon her to capture the essence of his most recent offering. The love between designer and muse is mutual, in this case: Sevigny wore custom J.W. Anderson to the 2015 Met Gala.The casting for this campaign is quite the departure from last season's choice to have Hadid front the collection, although that in and of itself was a surprisingly commercial choice for a still-niche (but buzzy) label. Of course, Sevigny is no stranger to modeling herself: Throughout her career, she's starred in campaigns for the likes of Miu Miu and Chloé. These more natural and characteristically insouciant images for J.W. Anderson, though, are certainly some of our favorites to date.