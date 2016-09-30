It's true that dads don't always get fair treatment when it comes to their clothes — but it's also true that no matter how hard we make fun of their wraparound shades or freebie baseball caps, we're the ones digging through their closets looking to "borrow" things that have come through the trend cycle and become cool again. But does Dad hold a mirror up to our flip-flopping? Does Dad refuse to let us adopt his old Van Halen tee? Nope — Dad might try and make a joke involving a pun, your new shirt, and "that Jason Bieber kid," but he's too cool to call you out for once knocking his style.
The wide world of fashion right now has come to embrace Dad's most beloved closet staples, from sneakers to shirting, but the wide world of dad pants has largely remained untapped, until yesterday's Chloé show. Featuring super-wide cargo shorts, tri-colored board shorts, and camping pants, Chloé's playfully beautiful display treated those utility bottoms like a ball skirt, pairing them with delicate heels and pretty tops. Though we obviously always love the pleated, flowing boho dresses and jumpsuits that Chloé delivers, those dad pants were the best thing in the collection. Click through to start mining ideas of what to bring back the next time you go visit Dad.
