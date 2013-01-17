Hold up, wait a minute – is that a puffer coat? Yep, along with tailored shorts, slouchy sweaters, and some seriously killer wide-legged trousers, Chloé has managed to make a puffer coat turn into our winter obsession. We're not surprised, really, See by Chloé always manages to dazzle us with its effortlessly cool aesthetic and pre-fall '13 is no exception.
Inspired by London in the '60s, this line is full of all of our new favorite separates, all in a perfect fall color palette, which ranges from light blue to rusty reds. Spot them all on your favorite stylish ladies come late August.