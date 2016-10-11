Skip navigation!
Willow Lindley
Makeup
The Most Epic Halloween DIYs You'll Ever See
Phillip Picardi
Oct 11, 2016
Hair
5 Badass 'Dos For Wet Hair — & They're Easy, Too!
Gabrielle Korn
Jul 6, 2016
Music
The New Album We Can't Stop Listening To
Kenneth Partridge
Mar 18, 2015
Entertainment News
Uzo Aduba Is The New Everything
UPDATE: Today is a glorious day! Uzo Aduba just won Best Actress in a TV Series (Comedy) at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. So, allow us to bring this
by
Lexi Nisita
Hair
This Bold Style For Curly-Haired Gals Is Easier Than It Looks
Why do we always think that the grass is greener on the other side of the hair-care aisle? If we have straight hair, we want to whip out the curling iron,
by
Jada Wong
Hair
How To Get Crazy Volume Without The Damage
Once we saw the voluminous locks that hairstylist Orlando Pita created for spring 2015, we knew that teased, blown-out strands were going to be big —
by
Jada Wong
Hair
Meet The Pompadour Frenchie, Your New Favorite Hairstyle
We've never met a braid we didn't like, and when we saw pumped-up French braids on the spring 2015 runways, we were obsessed. The voluminous pompadour,
by
Jada Wong
Hair
How To Create 3 Different Curls Using A Flat Iron
Here's a secret: Marketers want you to think that hair and beauty products have only one purpose. But, we know that lipstick can double as blush, mascara
by
Jada Wong
Hair
How To Finish A Braid Without An Elastic
It doesn't matter how many precautions we take: When we most desperately need a hair tie, we can't seem to find one of the million we purchase every
by
Jada Wong
Living
Here's What Really Happens When You Talk To Strangers
Talking to people on the sidewalk is not something we're in the habit of doing, unless there's a really adorable dog involved. It's New York, after all.
by
Jada Wong
Los Angeles
6 Must-Visit Spots In Downtown L.A.
If you live in Los Angeles, you know that people love to visit. And, when they come for the holidays, you often know what they'll ask to do before they
by
Megan Reynolds
Nails
DIY This Easy & Unexpected Mani NOW
If the manis on the spring '15 runways were any indication, nail art is here to stay. And, for good reason. One of the biggest and most innovative trends
by
Jada Wong
Nails
Nail Trend To Try: The Flipped Mani
It's official: We've entered a new era of nail art. For the most part (at least outside of Instagram), gone are the days of the super elaborate mani;
by
Megan McIntyre
Nails
Lazy Girls Rejoice! This Nail-Art Trick Was MADE For You
So, you've mastered the art of the single-shade manicure — basecoat, two coats of color, and a topcoat. Maybe you can even pull off a decent French.
by
Jada Wong
Tinseltown
The Anti-Holly Jolly Guide To Metallic Makeup
Let’s be real for a second: You would probably be a touch mortified if you showed up to a holiday party wearing the same dress as someone else, right?
by
Phillip Picardi
The Hunger Games
Willow Shields, Or Katniss' Sis, Really Loves J Lawr
Imagine, if you will, being Jennifer Lawrence's little sister. There you are, watching your older, cooler sister wrap Hollywood around her finger, seeing
by
Leila Brillson
Makeup
The Best Eyeliner…That's Not Actually Eyeliner
Consider liquid, kohl, and gel kids’ stuff. Taking our cues from the runways of Chanel and Dior, we worked with makeup pro Vincent Oquendo to create
by
Phillip Picardi
Makeup
When #WokeUpLikeThis Goes Wrong
Is it just us, or is the whole #WokeUpLikeThis thing a load of crap? Unless you’re actually Beyoncé, chances are, your first-thing-in-the-morning face
by
Gabrielle Korn
Makeup
Makeup To Match Your Rad Fall Wardrobe
Every autumn, without fail, we become shamelessly twee — joyfully crunching leaves under our boots and layering flannel with pleather to go pick more
by
Gabrielle Korn
Hair
Can't Braid? Say Hello To Faux-Braiding!
In a world in which braids have asserted 'do dominance and don't seem to be going anywhere anytime soon, we find ourselves a people divided: There are
by
Gabrielle Korn
New York
This Internet-Preneur Gives Us NYC Like We've Never Seen It Before
Some look to the weekend for a little R&R, but to New Yorkers, that concept simply doesn't exist. With a steady stream of concerts, gallery exhibits, and
by
Alison Ives
Entertainment News
Meryl Who? Grace Gummer Does Not Want To Talk About Her Mom
What do you do when you’re 28 years old, you’re coming off one of the most-watched shows of the summer (Extant), and Ryan Murphy keeps putting you in
by
Lauren Le Vine
New York
THIS Is How You Spend A Weekend At The Beach
Professional surfer Quincy Davis is always in training mode. Her daily schedule? Eat, surf, sleep, repeat. Considering that she owns the juniors category
by
Jada Wong
Living
This Unconventional Couple Is Getting Married THEIR Way
For Anne Cassard and Michael Greeson, what started as playdates as kids turned into real dates at 22. Now, eight years later, they are engaged to wed
by
Allison Daniels
Music
Tinashe Didn't Ask To Be A Celebrity, She Was Born One
While other ninth graders were learning algebra and studying Romeo & Juliet, Tinashe Jorgensen Kachingwe — better known as simply Tinashe — was
by
Hayden Manders
Celebrity Style
New Outfit Ideas That Will CRUSH Your Summer Style Rut
Whenever you pick up a dress, whether it's designer or mass retail, you might wonder how many people it took to get it to the hanger — the designer, the
by
Ashley Mateo
Celebrity Style
8 Cali-Inspired Looks That Work
Anywhere
No matter what part of the country you’re from, you’ve probably found yourself coveting a California girl’s beachy style. Take fashion blogger
by
Ashley Mateo
Celebrity Style
Celebrity Style
8 Fresh Outfit Ideas For EVERY Summer Scene
When we meet someone who runs her own business and has styled everyone from French chanteuse Yelle to crooner Gavin DeGraw — all while looking like a
by
Ashley Mateo
