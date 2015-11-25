Whether you love to hate or hate to love the Kardashian-Jenner clan, there's no denying they've gone from reality stars to full-fledged fashion influencers. Much of that is due to Monica Rose, one of Hollywood's biggest and most respected celebrity stylists, who's lent her magic touch to America's most famous family for years — and recently, the Hadids, too. And now, you can get your hands on her eye for style through her new collection of affordable jewelry in collaboration with brand Sarah Chloe.
Already worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Kylie Jenner, and Chanel Iman, the line includes everything from minimalist stacking rings ($58) to edgy ear cuffs ($216), with the most expensive item being a diamond lariat necklace ($1,378) — all of which are pretty damn chic. If you've been looking for clean, '90s-inspired subtle statement pieces, look no further than the selection ahead. And with the holidays officially upon us, these will make great gifts for all your closest friends. Click on to see and shop our favorite items from the collection, and feel that much closer to Insta-famous style stardom.
