Most mums I know are desperate for time out, period, but particularly so during the Autumn [Luteal] and Winter [Menstruation (period)] phases of the cycle when premenstrual irritability and depression make you want to abandon ship. The overwhelming need to walk away and to retreat is often impossible when your children are young, and you can’t even poo on your own, they’re highly attuned to any attempt at separating and spending time apart, but for the sake of your sanity, it’s vital that you do. Remember, whatever bothers you in your Autumn [Luteal] is there all cycle long, but in the first half of your cycle oestrogen camouflages what’s going on, so it isn’t revealed until you hit your premenstruum. The combined effect of the heavy mental load experienced by mums, and the tendency for them to be doing the bulk of unpaid work in a household in terms of chores and practical and emotional caregiving, usually results in a tempestuous time in your Autumn [Luteal], even if all the thoughts and feelings you experience remain inside you. Keep track of what sets you into a fiery rage or a downward spiral of tears and depression and make plans to change matters. Not sure what it is that you need to do? I’ll hazard a guess that it involves doing less for other people and doing more for yourself.