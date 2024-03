My Dates Aren’t Worth What They Cost

Hannah says this “weeding out” process does have its benefits — in general, she’s going on fewer bad dates — but it’s also taken some of the fun and spontaneity out of meeting someone. “It would be nice to be able to date without having to worry about money and budgeting for it each month,” she says. “If I’m on a date and it’s going well and we want to stay out and go on to dinner or drinks, then it becomes a real financial choice, which I hate… I’ve definitely had to put dates on credit cards in the last few years, which I never had to do before.” Hannah is not alone: One 2022 US study showed that 22% of millennials are going into debt over dating , and 19% of Gen Z.