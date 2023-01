Why I’m Done Putting Off Dating “Until I…”

Logically I know that waiting until I am a more conventionally attractive version of myself before dating isn’t an effective or helpful goal. But it’s easy to let that excuse hold me back from putting myself out there – and risking the sting of rejection or failure if a new connection doesn’t work out. Kate, 24, has had a similar experience while waiting to date until after she finishes her PhD. The stress and schedule of getting this degree meant she felt like she had to put off dating until she was more available and less overwhelmed, for the benefit of the other person. "I keep thinking that I am a better partner and more likeable when I’m less busy and stressed," she says. "I’ve been single for over four years and adding another source of stress and potential pain to my life – even though I want to be in a relationship – feels overwhelming. And even though I want desperately to let go of the past – people who hurt me, what ifs, stuff like that – and move into a happier future, I just don’t feel like I’m ready for it or like I deserve to do that yet. Like, once I’ve conquered all the stress and difficulty of grad school, I’ll be a better person and people will want to date me in a way they wouldn’t now."