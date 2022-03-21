A turning point for Julie is when she meets handsome Eivind at a party, a fellow millennial and similarly adrift in life. Their instant connection practically incinerates the screen. They smell each other’s armpits, watch each other pee and shotgun cigarettes – time slows down as smoke rings stretch from one mouth to another. It perfectly captures the intoxicating, animalistic way that we fall in love; how we inhale the essence of a person and take something of them as we move forward in life. It mirrored my own experience when I finally fell in love in a big way in my late twenties. After a slew of landmark awful dates, I sat down and wrote a list of all the things I was looking for in a partner – some flexible, some non-negotiable – but with the internal promise that I wouldn’t settle. Every time another bad date would end, I would tweak the list accordingly. That’s how I knew – when I met my current partner – that he was exactly what I was looking for. Like Julie and Eivind’s feral intimacy, in the throes of early romance we would pound our chests at each other like monkeys, play-fight until we were exhausted, steal nicotine from each other in pub gardens and breathe into each others mouths without any agenda other than mingling air. I was suddenly grateful to every bad date and experience that I had gone through prior – how they had all played a part in shaping what I wanted, to lead me to him.