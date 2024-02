When Can You Ask The Person You’re Dating: “How Much Money Do You Make?”

Starting any conversation about an intimate and vulnerable topic, like money, is always better led by curiosity rather than coldness or criticism. You should leave super direct questions such as, how much money do you make?, how much is in your savings?, how much debt do you have?, out of your arsenal, according to Rachel DeAlto , chief dating expert at Match. “All of those things are valid conversations in terms of when you actually start to merge finances, if you are going to get to that point,” she says. “But you don’t necessarily have to be so abrasive with that conversation. I think you can have it happen very organically and still get all the information you need.” And while salary transparency is extremely valuable in the workplace and in your own industry, asking that question in the early stages of dating could kill the mood.