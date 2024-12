Don’t Get Fly Trapped By Your Ex’s Text This Holiday Season

Think carefully before responding and weigh up if you need to. West recommends you wait and give it some time before replying. There’s no rush. Moyle adds: “It's about what you would regret the most — replying or not knowing what would happen if you didn't.” She also suggests you think about how and why the relationship ended, and what terms things have been left on . “If this is someone that wasn't good for you and really hurt you, then getting back involved with them in any way is unlikely to be a positive. Also if they have a repeated pattern of pulling you close and then rejecting or pushing you away, then stay clear as being emotionally yo-yoed is not a good feeling for anyone.”