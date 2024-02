Please Don’t Come Back To Our Friendship After Your Relationship Ends

Hannah, aged 34, from London, says this has happened to her a few times, leaving her “sad and irritated”. She doesn’t want to share her full name in case her former friends see this. “My friendships are really valuable to me, and I find it hard to understand when people are very hierarchical in their relationships and put their partner above everything else,” she says. “It can make me feel like the person has just been passing time with me until something better comes along, or like they don’t particularly value our relationship . Sometimes I can feel used. Although, I also know that balancing all the different relationships in your life can be tricky. I’ve definitely had periods of going quiet in friendships because I’ve been busy with work or had a lot on, so I do try and give the benefit of the doubt when a friend returns to my life single, unless it becomes clear it’s a recurring issue.”